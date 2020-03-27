University of Victoria continues summer courses, shifts to virtual platform

Students will not need to be on campus

Courses running from May to August at the University of Victoria will be held online now in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

All summer classes at the University of Victoria will be offered remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message posted on March 26, Valerie Kuehne, vice-president academic and provost, stated there would be no face-to-face instruction or in-person assessment, including exams.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Our changing landscape, images of Victoria amid COVID-19

For graduate students, there won’t be any in-person meetings with supervisors or committees and all oral exams will be held through video conferencing.

“Students will not need to be on campus,” states Kuehne.

Summer courses at UVic run from May to August, and students are still encouraged to register.

READ ALSO: Victoria business launches The Craic, series of live and interactive video calls

“Based on information available at this time, the university plans to remain open and operational throughout the summer, continuing to offer student support services remotely, including academic advising, counselling services, international student services, health services and more,” reads the statement.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus