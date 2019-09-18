UVic extended the course drop deadline for full tuition fee reimbursement in wake of fatal bus crash involving two students. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

University of Victoria gives students more time to drop courses following fatal bus crash

Extension allows students to receive full refund

The University of Victoria (UVic) has extended the deadline for tuition fee reimbursement reductions in the wake of the fatal mid-Island bus crash involving two first year students.

UVic has worked to accommodate and support the students and staff who are processing the deaths of eighteen-year-olds Emma Machado and John Geerdes. The pair were among 48 passengers en route to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre when their bus rolled down an embankment on Sept. 13.

READ ALSO: UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

READ ALSO: Bus crash survivor petitions Justin Trudeau to fix road where classmates died

Due to the extenuating circumstances, the Office of the Registrar anticipated that a higher number of students may be looking to drop courses to relieve some stress. On Wednesday, the university announced that the drop date had been moved from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20 to allow students more time to decide about their fall semester courses.

The university acknowledged that many students have been affected by the incident either directly or indirectly and, in an effort to minimize barriers, moved the deadline. Typically students have until mid-September to drop courses and receive a full tuition reimbursement and after the drop-date passes they’ll only get 50 per cent back if they choose to drop a course.

For more information about course registration and drop dates, visit the UVic website.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle
Next story
Former Canadian Chief Justice talks shop in Sidney

Just Posted

Flat tire, kindness of strangers, surprisingly inflate hope

Sooke mom and her daughters knocked on door of Bob and Norma Saunders seeking help

Saanich police ask for public’s help locating missing high risk youth

The 12-year-old was last seen before school on Monday morning

University of Victoria gives students more time to drop courses following fatal bus crash

Extension allows students to receive full refund

Ogden Point officially rebranded as The Breakwater District

New signage and logos accompany plans for the area’s future

Police arrest two men on Gorge Road East

Traffic has resumed in the area

Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Former Sealasd trainer revisits Sealand of the Pacific in talk

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Sooke athletes win gold at 55+ Games

Myrtle Acton, 86, leads way with three first place finishes

Most Read