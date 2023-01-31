University of Victoria named one of Canada best employers

UVic ranked 25th on Forbes and Statista’s list of the best employers in the country

The University of Victoria has been named one of Canada’s best employers by Forbes and Statista.

UVic ranked 25th on the list, which was based on a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians working for companies and institutions with at least 500 employees.

Those who took the survey were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer and to recommend other employers.

Work-life balance, working conditions and growth potential were factors used to complete the list, and the survey was anonymous.

Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont. topped the list.

Canada’s unemployment rate dropped from 9.4 per cent at the end of 2021 to 5 per cent at the end of 2022, according to Statistics Canada.

