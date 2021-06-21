University of Victoria research boosted with more than $9 million in federal funding

The research funding will support a wide range of projects and study

University of Victoria researchers received more than $9 million from the federal government for projects that aim to advance big ideas, discoveries and innovations. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

The University of Victoria has received more than $9 million from the federal government for research projects that aim to advance big ideas, discoveries and innovations.

The funds support research into the pandemic, Indigenous reconciliation, precision medicine, women’s health, particle physics, climate change, citizenship and social justice, chronic pain and gender, race and inclusive policies, according to a release.

UVic said the funding will help researchers look into topics ranging from understanding aquatic soundscapes to lessen noise pollution, to improving healthcare through the study of medical physics and more.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s innovation, science and industry minister, announced the $635 million investment into science, research and engineering to support more than 4,800 lead researchers and their teams on June 15.

Those funds support recipients of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s Discovery Grants program, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council projects and the Canada Research Chairs program.

