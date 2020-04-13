Jess Birring, owner of Sidney’s 3rd Street Cafe, said the woman, who helped 84-year-old Hendrina Welter during a medical incident last month described herself as a nurse. (Black Press Media File).

Unknown woman who helped Sidney senior said to be a nurse

Full identity of Hendrina Welter’s Good Samaritan remains unknown

The identity of the Good Samaritan who helped 84-year-old Hendrina Welter during a medical incident in Sidney remains a mystery, but her profession is no longer a secret.

According to Jess Birring, owner of Sidney’s 3rd Street Cafe, the woman is a nurse.

In fact, Birring and the woman actually introduced each other, but Birring cannot remember her name.

“I know she mentioned it, but I cannot remember the name at all,” he said.

As for other details, Birring described the woman as being in her mid-30s with brownish hair and no discernible accent that might reveal clues to her identity.

RELATED: Sidney senior grateful for stranger's help during medical incident

According to Birring, the woman was not wearing anything that identified her as a nurse, but identified herself as such while assisting Welter.

On the afternoon of March 9, Welter was walking near the business, when she started to feel dizzy. She blacked out and fell face first on the ground near the corner of Beacon Avenue and Third Street.

Welter said she blacked out for no more than 30 seconds, but when she regained consciousness, a woman was comforting her.

“She said, ‘Sit down, we have called the ambulance.’”

According to Birring, Welter fell down twice, the second time shortly after she had attempted to get up after the initial fall, with everything happening very fast. The woman, meanwhile, observed Welter while driving what Birring describes a red or burgundy sport utility vehicle. The woman then pulled over to render assistance, with Birring joining the scene shortly. It was also he who called the ambulance.

While waiting for the ambulance, Birring said the woman comforted Welter, holding her from the side and leaning over in conversation.

Minutes later, Welter found herself in the back of ambulance and on the way to the hospital, where she spent three days, undergoing a series of tests during which doctors discovered a minor heart problem now being treated with pills.

Looking back, Welter said she did not know what she would have done if the woman had not been there with her, and while Welter does not want the woman to come forward, she would like to thank her.

