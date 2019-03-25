Unpaid cabbie call leads to arrest in Oak Bay

Police briefs: Electric bike swiped, truck rummaged, impaired driver stopped

On March 21, just before 4 a.m. police were called to the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue by a taxi driver who hadn’t been paid by his passenger. In an odd twist, a different man came back to the taxi and provided the driver with his identification and asked him to wait while he tried to find some money for him. When police arrived, the identification was run through the computer system which found the man had two outstanding warrants for possession of drugs and failing to attend court. The 48-year-old was arrested, the passenger was identified and the cabbie was paid.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with fake licence plates

Resident interrupts thieves in her truck

On March 18 just after 4:30 a.m., a resident in the Harling Point area of Oak Bay witnessed two males rummaging through her unlocked pickup truck parked in her driveway. The resident yelled at the two males and they were last seen running towards Crescent Road. In the darkness, no detailed description of the males was available although both were described as skinny. Extensive patrols by police failed to locate suspects. Evidence was seized from the scene for forensic analysis.

Roadblock nets impaired driver

Later that day, just before 8 p.m., members of the Oak Bay Police Department had set up a roadblock on Beach Drive near Cattle Point when a driver was stopped and the smell of burnt cannabis was apparent. After standardized field sobriety tests, the 33-year-old man driving was issued a 24-hour suspension and his car was towed.

Electric bike swiped from the Avenue

Police received a report of an electric bike being stolen from under the porch of an apartment suite in the 2200 block of Oak Bay Avenue. The bike was unlocked and could have been taken anytime in the preceding three days. The bike is blue and silver with large batteries. The make and model are unknown.

READ ALSO: Yes, Oak Bay Police do house checks for vacationing residents


Most Read