Unruly drivers in construction zones plague Oak Bay

Const. Derek Brand uses the radar to track drivers on Cadboro Bay Road in the Willows elementary school zone on Monday morning. Brand issued multiple warnings. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Const. Derek Brand uses the radar to track drivers on Cadboro Bay Road in the Willows elementary school zone on Monday morning. Brand issued multiple warnings. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Two of Oak Bay Police Department’s newest hires, Const. Derek Brand and Const. Jeff Savoy, were on radar duty Monday morning tracking driver speeds in Oak Bay school zones.

“Traffic was so busy there wasn’t really any room for anyone to speed,” Brand said.

Nonetheless, Brand and Savoy patrolled roads near Willows elementary, Oak Bay High and Monterey middle school for the first full week of students returning to school. They issued multiple warnings on Monday but are ready to issue tickets, Savoy said.

Oak Bay Police Department fielded 117 calls in the prior week of Sept. 6 to 13.

“Many of them were reports of drivers and cyclists disobeying traffic control flaggers directing traffic along Beach Drive as well as Hampshire Road,” said Deputy Chief Mark Fisher. “Fortunately, none of these incidents resulted in harm to flaggers or members of the public.”

One of the incidents is still under investigation with charges anticipated.

On Sept. 7, thefts from multiple vehicles were reported in the 2500-block of Thompson Avenue and 2900-block of Foul Bay Road.

READ ALSO: Driver crashes into four cars while parallel parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Given the urgency of the construction on Beach Drive in front of GNS in #OakBay, they may work past the normally permitted hours. Although this would normally breach a bylaw, they have been given permission to do so. Sorry for any inconvenience. Thanks for your patience. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ktz7tZvvtS — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) September 12, 2020

A chainsaw, a hiking bag and a tablet were reported missing.

“In both cases, the vehicles were left unlocked overnight,” Fisher said.

On Sept. 10 police responded to a theft from a vehicle in the 1400-block of St. Patrick Street.

The complainant said their vehicle was entered the previous night and their wallet was taken. The complainant canceled their bank and credit cards but they already had unauthorized charges on them.

On Sept. 8, police responded to a break and enter on Sylvan Lane where the culprit entered through the rear door.

Inside, the culprit ransacked several drawers and stole several pieces of jewelry.

There was another theft on Sept. 11 in the 2000-block of Carrick Street.

“The complainant reported that an unknown person come onto their property and stole items from their emergency kit,” Fisher said. “It’s estimated that the complainant lost approximately $200 in emergency supplies.”

If you have information regarding these or any crimes, phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

reporter@oakbaynews.com