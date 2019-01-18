Air Canada Rouge (Black Press Media files)

Unruly passenger forces Victoria-bound flight to divert to Calgary

Police say charges are pending against a woman in her 40s

A Victoria-bound Air Canada flight had to be diverted to Calgary because of an unruly passenger Thursday evening.

Calgary police told Black Press Media on Friday a woman in her 40s was taken into custody at the Calgary International Airport just after 11 p.m.

According to a police spokesperson, the passenger’s actions had “escalated” on board theAir Canada Rouge plane from Toronto.

Several charges are pending.

Air Canada media relations confirmed in an email the plane was able to resume its travel to Victoria after a three-hour delay.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
