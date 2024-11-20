 Skip to content
Unsafe driver report crashes into B.C. police officers' doorstep

RCMP are investigating a Nov. 17, 2024 in which a car crashed into the front of the Terrace RCMP detachment.Staff photo

Terrace RCMP officers did not have to go far in investigating a report received of an unsafe driver on Nov. 17, 2024.

That's because shortly after receiving the report, a white Ford crashed into the front of the detachment building on Eby St. in downtown Terrace.

"One male driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, airbags were deployed, and there was damage noted to the outside of the building," reported RCMP in a Nov. 19, 2024 release.

The driver was taken to hospital although no apparent injuries were observed.

"Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident and the investigation remains open," the release added.

