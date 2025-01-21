Unstaffed ambulances, unfilled positions ‘critical’: B.C. paramedics

Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia CUPE 873 say OT ban in place, B.C. denies it

The union representing almost 6,000 ambulance paramedics and dispatchers in British Columbia is sounding an alarm on staffing levels “reaching critical” in the province.

In a statement, the Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia CUPE 873 says members are reporting “dozens and dozens” of unstaffed ambulances, with “hundreds” of unfilled positions across the province.

Union president Jason Jackson says in the statement that workers have tried to engage with BC Emergency Health Services, which imposed an overtime ban on Jan. 1 to cut costs.

Jackson says the ban has resulted in cuts to staffing as well as slower response times, and as many as 25 per cent of ambulances in B.C. are “commonly unstaffed” on a daily basis.

BC Emergency Health Services says in a statement that it continues to make “significant investments” in paramedic and dispatch staffing, and it has been able to add hundreds of full-time jobs since 2017.

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne denied there is an overtime ban in place, saying during a news conference on a separate topic on Monday that reports of a shortfall are not accurate.

The health service’s statement says it is closely monitoring staffing levels and takes action to fill shifts as quickly as possible when they are vacant, which includes moving resources or using overtime.

“We can confirm that overtime is one of the strategies that has been used throughout this week,” the statement says.

Jackson says those people who have non-critical cases may be waiting for an ambulance “for a long time” given the current staffing conditions.

B.C. Conservative rural health care critic Brennan Day says in a statement that the staffing shortage is a “public safety crisis” and he’s calling for the NDP government to do more to support paramedics and rural communities that depend on them.