Up to 100 daycare spaces proposed for new Langford shopping centre

A new daycare with space for up to 100 children has been proposed for the Belmont Market Shopping Centre in Langford.

Vancouver-based CEFA Early Learning (Core Education and Fine Arts) is a full-day, early learning program, established in 1998 with 19 locations across B.C. and one in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

“The core education refers to our subjects of reading, writing, math and science,” says CEFA president Erin Matchett.

Children from the ages of one to five years old also engage in drama, dance, yoga, visual arts and music classes incorporating elements of Montessori education and the Reggio method – a self-directed, experiential learning environment.

CEFA schools traditionally employ one educator per every four students, in order to provide children an academically, socially, emotionally and physically successful education, according to the website.

“We like to have bright, spacious classrooms,” says Matchett.

Plans for the 6,100 sq. ft. daycare facility are pending approval; Belmont Market developer Crombie REIT has applied for a building permit on behalf of CEFA.

A spokesperson for Vancouver Island Health Authority, who licenses daycares, said any pending applications for permits are confidential.

If approved, the daycare would mark the first CEFA location on Vancouver Island, where child care has been increasingly difficult to secure despite the province’s $1 billion funding announcement in February.

Belmont Market is a 160,000 sq. ft. shopping centre on 18 acres of land along Jacklin Road, with plans for retail and commercial space as well as 440 market and rental homes over six phases of construction. Phase one is underway.

