Up to 100 daycare spaces proposed for new Langford shopping centre

Plans for the 6,100 sq. ft. daycare facility are pending approval

A new daycare with space for up to 100 children has been proposed for the Belmont Market Shopping Centre in Langford.

Vancouver-based CEFA Early Learning (Core Education and Fine Arts) is a full-day, early learning program, established in 1998 with 19 locations across B.C. and one in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

RELATED: Belmont Market plans taking shape

“The core education refers to our subjects of reading, writing, math and science,” says CEFA president Erin Matchett.

Children from the ages of one to five years old also engage in drama, dance, yoga, visual arts and music classes incorporating elements of Montessori education and the Reggio method – a self-directed, experiential learning environment.

CEFA schools traditionally employ one educator per every four students, in order to provide children an academically, socially, emotionally and physically successful education, according to the website.

“We like to have bright, spacious classrooms,” says Matchett.

RELATED: About 25 parents scramble for daycare after owner of Langford location bails

Plans for the 6,100 sq. ft. daycare facility are pending approval; Belmont Market developer Crombie REIT has applied for a building permit on behalf of CEFA.

A spokesperson for Vancouver Island Health Authority, who licenses daycares, said any pending applications for permits are confidential.

RELATED: $153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

If approved, the daycare would mark the first CEFA location on Vancouver Island, where child care has been increasingly difficult to secure despite the province’s $1 billion funding announcement in February.

Belmont Market is a 160,000 sq. ft. shopping centre on 18 acres of land along Jacklin Road, with plans for retail and commercial space as well as 440 market and rental homes over six phases of construction. Phase one is underway.

@kristyn_anthony

kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road
Next story
Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on Gorge Road

Just Posted

Final cost for Saanich homeless camp approaches $1 million

It is uncertain what impact the camp will have on 2019 tax rates

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on Gorge Road

Incident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday

B.C. Building Trades program to boost skilled labour in the province

Housing affordabililty not significant contributor to lack of workers, better inclusion of women, Indigenous people necessary

Saanich resident attends unveiling of Indigenous Sports Gallery at B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Softball player, Reginald Underwood, said it was a very ‘proud moment’

Up to 100 daycare spaces proposed for new Langford shopping centre

A new daycare with space for up to 100 children has been… Continue reading

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

Most Read