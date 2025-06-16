Up to 20 new nurses in training for Vernon, Vancouver Island

Funds aimed at helping to address labour shortage and strengthen seniors' care across B.C.

Funds are on the table to get more nurses into local communities.

Health Care Assistants (HCAs) in the Central Vancouver Island and Vernon regions will have the opportunity to advance their careers in seniors’ care through BC Care Providers Association’s (BCCPA) accelerated Practical Nurse (PN) Training Program, delivered in partnership with Discovery Community College (DCC).

“This initiative not only empowers many HCAs to advance their skills and take the next steps in their careers,” said BCCPA sr. director of Programs and organizational development Snezana Ristovski, "but it also helps address the ongoing workforce shortages in B.C.’s seniors’ care sector.”

BCCPA will be receiving $671,000 in funding for the delivery of the PN Access Training Program through the Community Workforce Response Grant program, provided by the federal and provincial governments. Funding will help BCCPA to cover tuition costs, as well as provide additional financial supports for travel, childcare and other training supports.

The PN Access Training Program successfully piloted last year, with many students successfully graduating and going on to work in the seniors’ care sector.

“Thanks to funding from CWRG and from the support of our partners at DCC, we can continue to address the labour shortage and strengthen seniors’ care across the province,” adds Ristovski.

Training will begin on Aug. 11, 2025, in Vernon and Central Island. More information can be found at https://bccare.ca/pn-access-program/.