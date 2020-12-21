Snow falling on Malahat Drive, up to 25 cm expected

Snow falling on Highway 1 Monday morning at South Shawnigan Lake Road. Environment Canada’s Monday morning snowfall warning says up to 25 centimetres could fall on higher elevation areas of Greater Victoria. (Drive BC)

Up to 25 centimetres of snow could hit portions of the Malahat Monday morning.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected.

Heavy precipitation comes thanks to a pacific low moving eastward south of Vancouver Island. Environment Canada says that as temperatures cool, heavy rain will “gradually switch to heavy wet snow” at high elevations.

Some portions of the region are likely to see 20 cm, while lower regions can expect about five centimetres. The snow is expected to end by later afternoon as the system moves east.

Environment Canada warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult and reduce visibility. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Winter tires or chains are required on portions of the Malahat and Sooke Road. For passenger vehicles, all-season, all-weather and winter tires meet the regulations, but tires must have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres and display the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol. Logos with three-peaked mountain symbols are recommended for cold weather driving because they have better traction on snow and ice.

