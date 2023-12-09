UPDATE: 2-month-old Surrey girl found safe in Chilliwack after Amber Alert

Police say she was last seen around 176 Street and 48 Avenue

UPDATE Dec 9, 2:33 p.m.

A two-month-old girl has been found “safe and sound” following an Ambert Alert Saturday (Dec. 9), police say.

“As a result of tips from the public following the issued Amber Alert, police were able to locate the suspect and child in Chilliwack,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn stated in a news release Saturday (Dec. 9).

Police were conducting an investigation in the 7700 block of 146A Street around 6:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 9). “As part of the investigation, police were speaking with a man who was in a vehicle with a 2-month old infant. Unexpectedly, the man fled the area,” Munn said.

Police saw the vehicle in the 4800 block of 176 Street Avenue around 10:45 a.m. and attempted to stop the car which “fled from police.”

“Based on the information available, criteria for an Amber Alert and the imminent concerns for the well-being of a 2-month-old child, an Amber Alert was activated at around 12:25pm.”

Chilliwack RCMP received a tip about the suspect and infant at 12:41 p.m. The suspect was arrested without incident and remains in custody, Munn said. The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is investigating.

The amber alert was cancelled just over an hour later at around 1:45 p.m.

Dec. 9, 1:49 p.m. Police have cancelled the amber alert issued for a two-month-old girl on Saturday (Dec. 9).

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing girl from this story, for privacy.

Original Story Dec 9, 12:30 p.m.

An Amber Alert has been activated for a two-month-old girl, last seen with her father on 176 and 48 Ave in Surrey, say the RCMP.

She is described as caucasian and approximately 11 lbs.

Police say the suspect is are described as 27 years old, five-foot-eight in height, approximately 250 lbs with blond facial stubble hair. Surrey RCMP say he was last seen wearing a tan/ beige canvas jacket (Carhart style) with hoods a blue jeans.