UPDATE: 4 dead following Highway 5 crashes near Barriere

Barriere and Clearwater mayors weigh in on latest highway collisions

Two separate crashes on Highway 5 south of Barriere claimed four lives Thursday morning, Dec. 28

Mounties confirm three lives were lost in a two-vehicle collision at about 6:50 a.m. near Oliver Creek Forest Service Road about 11 km from Barriere.

Barriere RCMP and BC Highway Patrol attended the collision along with personnel from Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS), said RCMP Cpl. James Grandy, District Advisory NCO, media relations.

“Initial investigation has determined the driver of a Toyota Corolla travelling south collided with an on-coming Ford Sprinter van, as the driver of the Corolla attempted to pass a semi-trailer truck,” noted Grandy in a news release.

“The driver and two passengers of the Toyota Corolla were found deceased, while the driver of the Ford Sprinter van was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while further investigation took place. It has since been re-opened.

The investigation is still in its early stages. No further details are available, noted Grandy.

A short while after posting the first collision, DriveBC reported a second vehicle incident just south of Barriere at Rayleigh.

In that case, the vehicle went off road right and the lone occupant lost their life.

Earlier this month, the speed zone at Fishtrap Canyon was reduced to 80 km/h in an effort to make the road safer. Highway 5 has been the subject of increasing political pressure as the number of fatalities and injuries continue to climb due to collisions.

Barriere mayor Ward Stamer, one of several local leaders pushing for safety improvements on Highway 5, expressed his frustration Thursday morning with yet another serious incident near his community.

“We are now dealing with another multiple fatality close to our community and the challenges that creates. The closure of the highway means all of us in the valley must rely on an alternative route that is partially paved windy and sharp corners and not a highway standard,” said Stamer. “It’s imperative we have emergency vehicle access and checkpoints so commercial semis cannot attempt to use this detour. Again it shows we need major investment in our Highway 5 infrastructure including widening, variable speed corridors and more passing lanes.”

Stamer went on to express his condolences to the latest victims.

“Very sorry for the people involved in the accident and their families especially at this time of the year. Please slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”

Clearwater mayor Merlin Blackwell said fluctuating temperatures above and below freezing as a result of climate change, as seen Wednesday night and Thursday morning, makes for challenging conditions.

“This freeze-thaw cycle is the worst case scenario for black ice, and very different road conditions based on shade, elevation, proximity to the river, etc. You just don’t know what you’re going to get Every kilometre and every shady corner you drive could be different conditions,” said Blackwell.

“Drivers need to be on their toes and drive with extreme care. But we also need to adjust road maintenance, and speed zones, in a much more rapid and flexible way than before.”

On Dec. 2 Gordon and Amber Bjorkman of Merritt, lost their lives in a head-on collision on Highway 5. In that case, a commercial truck driver crossed the centre line.