UPDATE: New footage of orcas hunting seal off Oak Bay

Boaters caught in orca feeding frenzy

A short pleasure cruise off Oak Bay took a dramatic turn Friday (Aug. 24) as a group of friends found themselves in the midst of a feeding frenzy between a pod of orcas and a seal.

The boaters were split on whether it was a nightmare or a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was incredibly stoked to have these beautiful mammals surprise us with their presence off the coast of Victoria, but I’m not sure I can say the same for some of my friends,” Riley Sharko shared under her video footage of the event.

Sharko was on the front of the boat around 5 p.m. just off Willows Beach when the orcas passed right beside the boat, pulling the seal under as they passed.

Screams and shrieks can be heard throughout the video, some originating from Sharko’s friend Sydney Romanyshyn, a server at Victoria Golf Club.

“I was terrified. Orcas have been an irrational fear of mine since I was a kid and I was pretty scared – as I’m sure you can tell from the commentary on the video,” said Romanyshyn.

The boat ride was meant to be one last trip on the ocean for Romanyshyn, who is moving to Calgary this week for school.

”It was a pretty good send off from BC!” said Romanyshyn.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday
Next story
45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Just Posted

UPDATE: New footage of orcas hunting seal off Oak Bay

Boaters caught in orca feeding frenzy

Victoria backs out of bid for 2020 Memorial Cup

Organizing committee says they’re now turning focus to 2023

‘Beer on the Beach’: more picnic than protest in Greater Victoria

Campaign for Real Ale wants laws changed to allow responsible people to enjoy alcohol in public

PHOTOS: Black Press paper carriers enjoy a day on the Gorge

Black Press Newspaper carriers enjoy a barbecue and some paddling on the… Continue reading

Victoria teen reported missing, also on wanted list

VicPD ask for public’s help in finding missing woman

VIDEO: Greater Victoria celebrates National Dog Day with pup shots

Black Press flooded with cuteness after call for photos

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

Agreement had allowed only 19 unions to bid on provincial megaprojects

Mavericks’ miracle cut short by Team BC at men’s baseball nationals

Host team rallies for four straight wins, loses final 4-2 to Coquitlam Angels

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

Most Read