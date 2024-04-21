UPDATE: B.C. interior wildfires being held

Multiple wildfires sparked in the Kamloops, Southeast fire centres over the weekend

Update 2:15 p.m.

The wildfire north of Lytton is now being held.

The blaze reached 35 hectares in size before being reclassified by BC Wildfire Service around 1 p.m.

The out of control fire in the Southeast Fire Centre is also being held. The fire near Lynch Creek, north of Grand Forks is contained to 1.6 hectares.

Original 11:00 a.m.

A few new wildfires have sparked in the Kamloops and Southeast Fire Centres.

Only one of the blazes inside the centre remains out of control at this time.

A fire north of Lytton near Skoonka Creek was discovered just after 6 p.m. on April 19. The blaze has reached an estimated 30.24 hectares and remains out of control.

Two small wildfires discovered on April 20 are both being held.

A blaze just northwest of Kamloops near Cooney Bay is being held at six hectares.

The second fire sparked just off Highway 97 between Okanagan Falls and Oliver in the area of Dutton Creek. That blaze is being held at just over four hectares.

There is one wildfire currently burning in the Southeast Fire Centre near Lynch Creek, north of Grand Forks. The blaze was discovered at 4 p.m. on April 20 and remains out of control at 1.6 hectares.

