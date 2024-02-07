UPDATE: B.C. sex offender who skipped halfway house back in custody

Johnny Walkus was released from an Abbotsford-area federal prison on Tuesday

A B.C. sex offender who failed to check into his Vancouver halfway house after being released from prison this week is back in custody.

The Vancouver Police Department says 36-year-old Johnny Walkus was let out from the Matsqui Institution, a federal medium-security prison in Abbotsford, on statutory release on Tuesday (Feb. 6). Statutory release is when an offender is let out of prison after serving two-thirds of a sentence, but remain under supervision.

Walkus never checked into his Vancouver halfway house and police issued a Canada-wide warrant for him on Wednesday. Patrol officers spotted Walkus around Cambie Street and West Broadway, near the police station headquarters, several hours later.

VPD says he was arrested without incident.

Walkus is serving a sentence for two counts of sexual assault, one count of break and enter with intent and one count of uttering threats to cause death or harm.

