Leaders give searchers their orders before they head out to look for missing Ben Kilmer on Friday morning. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Search teams were coming and going at a steady rate, Friday morning, from the Cowichan Search and Rescue command centre.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, 41-year-old father and husband Ben Kilmer had not been found.

SEE RELATED: SAR personnel from across Island join in as search continues for Ben Kilmer

SEE RELATED: Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Cowichan Search and Rescue manager Tina Phillips confirmed blood was discovered inside the electrician’s vehicle, which had been found parked but still running on Wednesday afternoon.

“I understand there was some blood inside the vehicle. Other than that the police are investigating all leads,” Phillips noted. “Nothing to us to indicate a struggle.”

Phillips said teams from around the Island will continue to scour private properties in the rural area of Cowichan Lake Road, where Kilmer’s car was found, for at least the remainder of the day before the search area is broadened.

“We are continuing to grid search an area that has been a high priority for us so we’re using a lot of manpower right now,” she said. “We’ve got 11 teams and 65 people in the field.”

Phillips asked that anyone living in the area of Cowichan Lake Road and Menzies Road check their outbuildings and properties for signs of Kilmer.

“People who are not aware of what’s been going on and maybe just finding out now, it’s really important that they get out and have a good look around their property,” she said.

A nearby property owner granted firefighters permission to drain his pond, but Phillips noted it was only to rule it out as an area of interest.

Volunteers not technically working under the command of the coordinated SAR team are also looking for Kilmer.

Friends and family have come up from the South Island to aid in the search.

“We are assisting them in getting out. We want to document locations that they’ve been at as well,” Phillips noted.

“We think we should be so close, so it’s a little bit frustrating that way,” she said.

Kelsey Linning, a friend of Kilmer and his family, said the family is urging anyone who wants to help with the search to head down and look around the Cowichan River, as it is a large area that official search and rescue crews will not be able to reach. She reminded everyone to dress appropriately and bring water and other emergency supplies.

SEE RELATED: UPDATE: Family of missing Ben Kilmer urges public to help search Cowichan River area

Those with information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Kilmer are urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Long weekends always busy for search and rescue


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Search dog Hazel from Nanaimo Search and Rescue heads out with handler Carly Trobridge to search for Ben Kilmer. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Previous story
Land purchased for new elementary school in north Langford
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Just Posted

Meet the pharaohs: RBCM Egyptian exhibit now open

Over 300 original artifacts are on display in Victoria from museums around the world

Two suspects wanted in relation to Beacon Hill Stabbing

The Victoria Police Department is looking for two young women involved in an attempted robbery

Central Saanich Little League ready to build new training facility

League to spend $168,000 on indoor battling, pitching space

Five things worth checking out over the Victoria Day weekend

Highland Games, Victoria Day Parade highlight a busy weekend of activities

Suspected Victoria fraudster now on police wanted list

Paul Martin Seal said to be avoiding investigators, according to VicPD

VIDEO: Five youth taken to hospital after late night crash on Beach Drive

Oak Bay public works called in to repair infrastructure damage early next week

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Reynolds junior breaks 46-year-old Island sprint record

Chase Haagensen broke a 1972 record in junior boys 200m dash

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Tax watchdog group challenges findings of Saanich audit

A local tax group has challenged the findings of a new report… Continue reading

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Most Read