UPDATE: Centuries-old First Nations burial site uncovered during Island construction

Human remains and artifacts are estimated to be over 1,000 years old

A First Nations burial site recently unearthed at a Campbell River construction project is estimated to be over 1,000 years old.

The discovery of the burial is not unexpected since that location is well-known as archaeological site, said Brad Rembold of CR Horizon, a developer building an apartment complex at the site along Highway 19A.

"There was a settlement of thousands of people here," he said. "No matter where you dig, you're going to find something."

In 2019, the installation of sewer and water pipes along Highway 19A in the city was interrupted after the discovery of archaeological remains. And more many sites have been discovered over the years.

Rembold's company has been consulting with the Wei Wai Kum, We Wai Kai First Nations, and Homalco First Nation with archaeologists present on-site nearly every day since 2021.

"These sites aren't just located on the beachfront, apparently they are everywhere," he said. "There will be people digging in their backyards finding all sorts of stuff. Campbell River has always been a place people want to come and live."

In the past, archaeological excavations have revealed significant evidence of Campbell River's long-term use as a permanent village and fishing settlement for thousands of years. The burial and construction site are located on the traditional territory of the Homalco First Nation and Ligwiłda'xw First Nations.

Further analysis of the remains is needed before they can be linked to a specific nation. The analysis will include methods, such as carbon dating, examining burial techniques, and identifying any artifacts found in proximity to the remains.