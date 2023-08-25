UPDATE: Child airlifted after being struck by two vehicles in Nanaimo

10-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries in incident in Harewood on Aug. 24

A child was airlifted to hospital after being struck by two vehicles yesterday in Nanaimo.

Emergency personnel rushed to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Nova Street in Harewood at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, after receiving a report of a 10-year-old who had been hit by two vehicles.

“It appears the youth was riding his bicycle down a steep driveway, when suddenly he rode on to Howard Avenue and was struck by a southbound vehicle. The child was then struck by a second vehicle proceeding north bound on Howard Avenue,” noted a press release from Nanaimo RCMP.

The child suffered potentially life-threating injuries and was taken to John Barsby Secondary School field, where an air ambulance landed to transport the patient to hospital in Victoria.

RCMP say both drivers stopped, remained on scene and co-operated with investigators, and police don’t believe speed or impairment were factors in the incident.

As of Friday morning, police didn’t have any update on the child’s condition.

