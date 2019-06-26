UPDATE: Crews have put out the fire on Crown Crescent

Several firetrucks are on the scene

A structure fire was reported on Crown Crescent just before 4 p.m. Saanich Fire Department is on the scene with several firetrucks.

Crews put out a fire inside a car-port. Rags soaked with combustible material warmed up and caught fire. A young mother with her small child noticed smoke and ran outside to call Saanich Fire.

There is minimal damage so far. Unconfirmed reports say that several paint cans caught on fire and there is possible damage to a car.

