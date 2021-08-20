B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Crews work overnight fighting Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith

Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a state of local emergency Thursday night

After yesterday’s efforts that included helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment and other firefighters, ground crews remained at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith overnight continuing to battle the blaze.

The fire, about two and a half kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway, started in the early afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Late that night, Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of local emergency in response to the wildfire, applying to Electoral Area H and a small portion of Area G. An evacuation order was issued for a Fortis B.C.-owned property on Ninatti Road.

The CVRD reported last night that the fire was 20 hectares last night and B.C. Wildfire Service is now reporting it has grown to 70 hectares. The regional district said it has limited public access to forestry roads in the area.

“The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, the Town of Ladysmith and the Stz’uminus First Nation for situational awareness,” the regional district noted in a press release.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting wildfire near Ladysmith


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresWildfires

Previous story
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn
Next story
Back to school: Greater Victoria parents, teachers concerned with lack of COVID-19 plan

Just Posted

Giant puppet act Kit Kat featuring Shelley Fox, left, and Bill Fosdick from the 2020 Out There Art Festival. The Alter Arts Society’s 2021 Out There Art Festival will feature over 100 displays and a wide range of interactive performance arts. (Courtesy of the Alter Arts Society)
Interactive art takes centre stage at Quadra Village festival in Victoria

Victoria teen Sarah Walker at Camp Ignite, a mentorship program designed to give girls in Grades 11 and 12 an insight into pursuing firefighting as a career. (Megan Sabel photo)
Camp Ignite fans flames of potential career for Victoria teen

For the first time, a union representing RCMP members has ratified a collective agreement with the federal government to cover nearly 20,000 members. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke bracing for major increase to RCMP salaries

The Ministry of Education said it will continue to prioritize the safety of students and staff in school districts around B.C. this fall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ministry of Education, SD61 schools prepare for fall return