UPDATE: Evacuation order area downgraded Lake Country wildfire

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

An evacuation order area due to the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country has been reduced and the evacuation alert area has been expanded.

The following properties are now within the evacuation alert areas:

BOND RD

1554A CAMP RD

1825 CAMP RD

CEMETERY RD

1574 CAMP RD

1875 CAMP RD

DAVIDSON RD

1614 CAMP RD

1875A CAMP RD

HALLAM CRT

1625 CAMP RD

2040 CAMP RD

HALLAM DR

1631 CAMP RD

2040A CAMP RD

IVY CRT

A-1631 CAMP RD

2060 CAMP RD

KLONDIKE CRT

1638 CAMP RD

10835 TYNDALL RD

LEHMANN RD

1639 CAMP RD

10840 TYNDALL RD

NYGREN RD

1662 CAMP RD

10843 TYNDALL RD

SALDIN CRT

1663 CAMP RD

10850 TYNDALL RD

1051 CAMP RD

1674 CAMP RD

10851 TYNDALL RD

1055 CAMP RD

1679 CAMP RD

10855 TYNDALL RD

1190 CAMP RD

1685 CAMP RD

10865 TYNDALL RD

1201 CAMP RD

1686 CAMP RD

10870 TYNDALL RD

1279 CAMP RD

1693 CAMP RD

10890 TYNDALL RD

1293 CAMP RD

1711 CAMP RD

10890A TYNDALL RD

1293A CAMP RD

1731 CAMP RD

10910 TYNDALL RD

1299 CAMP RD

1731A CAMP RD

10930 TYNDALL RD

1311 CAMP RD

1751 CAMP RD

10950 TYNDALL RD

1325 CAMP RD

1760 CAMP RD

10970 TYNDALL RD

1371 CAMP RD

1760A CAMP RD

1391 CAMP RD

1761 CAMP RD

1425 CAMP RD

1771 CAMP RD

1524 CAMP RD

1780 CAMP RD

1525 CAMP RD

1805 CAMP RD

1554 CAMP RD

1815 CAMP RD

map

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Despite cooler temperatures, the Clarke Creek wildfire is expecting increased fire activity on Wednesday as the smoke dissipates.

BC Wildfire crews and structure protection crews continue to work in the area with direct attacks on the blaze as well as patrolling for hot spots.

The fire activity remains low, at rank 1.

Original

The skies opened in Lake Country on Tuesday night, and some relief was offered to the Clarke Creek wildfire.

On Tuesday evening, it poured rain throughout Lake Country. The amount of rain is still unknown.

BREAKING - It’s POURING in #LakeCountry 🌧️ to help with the wildfires. Hoping for no thunder and lightning to come with it 🤞@kelownacapnews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/ZBval7z9Nk — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 23, 2023

There was some lightning scattered throughout the evening as well but there have been no reports of any new fires in the area.

On Tuesday, the Clarke Creek wildfire experienced low fire activity as crews continued to battle hot spots and protect structures. New mapping has the fire at an estimated 370 hectares. It remains categorized as out of control.

After some evacuation orders were changed to alerts on Monday night, there haven’t been any more changes since, meaning all evacuation orders and alerts remain the same on Wednesday morning.

For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

The Clarke Creek wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

