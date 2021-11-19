Excavation work on the Island Highway at Superior Road in Lantzville on Friday, Nov. 19, where a sinkhole opened up the day before. (B.C. Government photo)

UPDATE: Excavation work happening at sinkhole location on Island Highway near Nanaimo

Sinkhole opened up Thursday, Nov. 18, on Highway 19 at Superior Road in Lantzville

Excavation work has been required to repair a stretch of the Island Highway where a sinkhole opened up yesterday.

Highway 19 at Superior Road in Lantzville was closed in the afternoon Thursday, Nov. 18, and was later opened up for one lane southbound, but has been closed in both directions since this morning, with traffic detoured through Lantzville.

A social media post from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, noted that “excavation work continues” on the highway about four kilometres north of Nanaimo.

Drive B.C. says its next update will be Friday at 8 p.m.; for more information, visit http://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/id/DBC-35287.html

“Please slow down, obey signs and traffic control and watch for roadside workers,” noted a Mainroad Mid Island Contracting press release on Friday afternoon.

B.C. Ferries issued a service notice Friday afternoon advising that the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route was operating more than 45 minutes behind schedule because a crew member was unable to reach the terminal because of a sinkhole on the highway.

READ ALSO: Sinkhole closes Island Highway in both directions north of Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation

 

Excavation work on the Island Highway at Superior Road in Lantzville on Friday, Nov. 19, where a sinkhole opened up the day before. (B.C. Government photo) Excavation work on the Island Highway at Superior Road in Lantzville on Friday, Nov. 19, where a sinkhole opened up the day before. (B.C. Government photo)

Excavation work on the Island Highway at Superior Road in Lantzville on Friday, Nov. 19, where a sinkhole opened up the day before. (B.C. Government photo) Excavation work on the Island Highway at Superior Road in Lantzville on Friday, Nov. 19, where a sinkhole opened up the day before. (B.C. Government photo)

Previous story
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways
Next story
Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

Just Posted

Dylan Tucker and Julian Sale of Motorize EV have fun in front of a Tesla Model 3 on their View Royal Lot. Sale said the uncertainty around gas availability in the aftermath of damaging floods has led to a surge in electric vehicle interest in Greater Victoria. (Photo Courtesy of Julian Sale)
Greater Victoria fuel shortages supercharge EV interest

West Shore gas stations and those around the region saw a rush of customers Nov. 17 and 18 as residents feared a shortage following a partial closure of the Malahat. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Panic buying in Greater Victoria affects gas availability more than gaps in supply chain

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Old Town will be one of several displays removed from the Royal BC Museum on Jan. 2 when it closes its third-floor galleries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Attempt to delay closure of Royal B.C. Museum galleries defeated by Victoria council