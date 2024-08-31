UPDATE: Family helps locate Vancouver Island man who was missing in Horne Lake area

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue personnel happy with positive outcome

A 29-year-old man who was missing for three days in the Horne Lake area was located safe near the Qualicum Fish Hatchery on Friday afternoon (Aug. 30).

Family members took part in the massive search for Jordan Kirchner. According to Nick Rivers, manager of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue (ASAR), while searching, the family called out his name and he eventually responded. Search and rescue crews went to help bring Kirchner out of the area at approximately 3 p.m. and he was eventually taken to hospital for assessment.

Kirchner, from Campbell River, was rock climbing on Tuesday (Aug. 27) when he started not to feel well. As he was not able to drive, his friend called her dad, who came to pick them up. On their way home, Kirchner's medical condition got worse and when the vehicle stopped, he panicked and got out of the car. He had been missing since then, which led to the massive search.

Rivers said they are excited with the positive outcome of the search that involved multiple search and rescue groups from across Vancouver Island, the Oceanside RCMP and the 442 Squadron from the Comox Air Force Base. Helicopters and drones were also deployed to try and locate Kirchner.

"We were really lucky with the support of family and friends and able to assist us in searching," said Rivers. "So we had searchers in different terrain, with family and friends in different terrain and it was just really lucky that with a co-ordinated search effort we were able to locate him."

Rivers added that the positive outcome of locating a missing person alive "is such a magical thing to have happen."

"I think it's great story and I am really happy that everyone gets to leave this event with a positive feeling," he said.