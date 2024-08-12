UPDATE: Harrison Mills wildfire shows no significant growth

Lightning struck tree, igniting small fire

The Harrison Hill wildfire remains under one hectare as the B.C Wildfire Service continues to monitor the situation.

The fire is currently listed as "out of control," which means the fire is not yet responding to firefighting efforts. The fire – a short distance from Harrison Mills – is essentially a single tree that was struck by lightning. One helicopter has responded to the remote fire until a ground crew is available to extinguish the blaze. The BCWS says there is no immediate threat to community, life or property. It has been burning for three days.

There have been roughly 15 wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area since this March. More than 80 per cent of the wildfires in the province this year have been caused by lightning. As of Monday morning, there are 414 active wildfires in the province.