Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident.
Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle.

Update 8:43 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. It is unknown if any fatalities occurred.

Major delays are still expected and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

Updates to follow.

Drivers hoping to pass through Laidlaw should start planning alternative routes, according to the Hope Fire Department.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 25), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters are currently on scene and “motorists are advised to avoid the area west of Hope.”

Drivers can use Highway 7 as an alternative route.

READ MORE: No injuries reported during semi-truck fire on Klassen Road

