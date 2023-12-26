UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened from Revelstoke to Golden after vehicle incident

The highway closed for 141 kilometres for about four hours Tuesday

Update: 3:15 p.m.

Highway 1 is now cleared in both directions after a vehicle incident closed the highway from Revelstoke to one kilometre west of Golden Tuesday morning.

The incident closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions for about 141 kilometres.

DriveBC says that while the highway has been reopened, drivers can expect delays due to congestion caused by the closure, which lasted about four hours.

Original:

Highway 1 is closed for 141 kilometres from Revelstoke to Golden due to a vehicle incident Tuesday, Dec. 26.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed in both directions from Revelstoke to one kilometre west of Golden.

The vehicle incident is between Townley Street and Anderson Road.

There is no available detour and an assessment is in progress.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 1:30 p.m.

