UPDATE: Highway 6 reopens east of Vernon after vehicle incident

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.
Highway 6 has reopened east of Vernon, DriveBC reports.
………………………
Original:
Highway 6 is closed in both directions east of Vernon due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC reports.
The incident occurred at Hollingsworth Road, about six kilometres east of Cherryville, DriveBC said just before 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
No detours are currently available.
An assessment is in progress.
