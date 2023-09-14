UPDATE: ‘I struggle to find purpose’ says dad of Langley teen who may have ingested more than a dozen doses of MDMA

Offender vomits in court as proceedings resumed Thursday after midday break

Carson Crimeni was given as many as 13 doses of MDMA on the day he died, according to the Crown and defense in the sentencing trial of the young man charged in his August 2019 death.

The offender, who cannot be named because he was under age 18 at the time of the offense, is scheduled to appear in a courtroom in New Westminster today (Thursday, Sept. 14) and Friday, Sept. 15.

“The cause of death for Carson was acute MDMA intoxication,” said Matt Stacey, the Crown counsel.

The proceedings included an agreed statement of facts. The court heard that Crimeni bought one dose of MDMA from 17-year-old offender, a known drug dealer. Some time later the boy asked for a second, single dose. The offender told Crimeni he would need a double dose to feel anything, but gave him far more than more doses. The court heard how the amount may have been equivalent to as much as 13 doses. The autopsy found his bloodstream contained the equivalent of about 10 single adult doses.

The Crown asking for three-year sentence for the man who cannot be named. Under the Crown’s request, two of those years would in prison.

More than a dozen friends of the accused were in court along with Carson’s family members, including father Aron and grandfather Darrel Crimeni.

“I loved my son more than anything in the world, and I struggle to find purpose,” Aron said through tears in his victim impact statement.

He described being at the hospital crying and begging doctors to help Carson.

“I constantly wonder what he would be like as he grew [up], how our relationship as father and son would have grown,” he said.

Darrel’s statement, read by Crown lawyer John Baharustani, described his feelings at the scene where Carson was found on the ground, police trying to help him.

“It will haunt me for the rest of my life… I miss him with all my heart, especially his laugh. I’ve been crying for four years,” it read.

Three other statements read by the Crown were by Carson’s aunt and two siblings.

The Crown said psychiatric reports show the offender showed some remorse but also deflected blame.

“He appeared to have little insight into why the community was so upset by the offence,” Stacey said. “He appears to have little insight into why he did what he did.”

There is a moderate to high risk of reoffend. The young offender has ADHD and was using MDMA and magic mushrooms at the time of offence. However, he has been clean since and has a job.

The defence is asking for three years of custody and a supervision order, same as the Crown, but want only 12 to 18 months in prison, while the Crown wants two years in prison.

As the offender is now 21, he would serve any prison time in an adult facility.

Carson was 14 years old when he died on Aug. 7, 2019. He was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary. Despite attempts by emergency responders to revive him, Carson died of a suspected drug overdose.

Videos circulating on social media showed Carson at the nearby skate park earlier that day, so intoxicated he was barely able to stand or speak, with people around him laughed.

His family, including father Aron Crimeni, had always maintained that someone had given the boy a lethal amount of drugs.

After an extensive investigation that included interviews with more than 100 witnesses by Langley RCMP, Crown prosecutors charged one suspect with manslaughter.

In May of this year, almost four years after Carson’s death, the accused pleaded guilty.

As part of the agreement to plead guilty, the offender will be sentenced as a youth. If the case had gone to trial and he had been found guilty, the judge could have decided to sentence him as either a youth or an adult.

Under youth sentencing rules, the maximum sentence could be three years.

After the lunch break Thursday, the court resumed. The offender, who had been fidgeting during the morning, was more agitated, frequently rocking, leaning forward and back, sometimes leaning his elbows on his knees, and looking at the floor. The judge asked if he was okay and his lawyer gave him a glass of water. The offender vomited a couple of minutes later, and court was adjourned while Sheriffs looked at moving to a new courtroom to resume the proceedings.

.

• READ MORE: Carson Crimeni laid to rest

• READ MORE: Langley teen’s death on social media, investigations launched