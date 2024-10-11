Update: Investigation into Port Hardy homicide continues

'Based on the information to date, it is believed that this was targeted incident with no ongoing risk to the community'

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is continuing to advance the investigation into the suspected homicide that occurred recently in Port Hardy.

"VIIMCU is working closely with Port Hardy RCMP and have executed search warrants at a local residence and business," stated Sgt. Vanessa Munn, media relations, in a news release. "Investigators are grateful for the cooperation and support they have received from the community while they continue to gather evidence. Based on the information to date, it is believed that this was targeted incident with no ongoing risk to the community."

It was back on Oct. 6 around 4:33 p.m. when Port Hardy RCMP received a report of an injured person that was believed to have been assaulted in the 8800-block of Park Drive. The person was transported to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident or who was in the area and has dash camera footage is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at (250) 380-6211.