UPDATE: Langford brush fire caused by workplace incident

Fire crews are still mopping up and checking for hot spots after a brush fire in Langford quickly grew out of control Tuesday afternoon. (Twitter/Langford Fire Rescue)

West Shore fire crews had a tough time extinguishing an “out of control” brush fire near Langford caused by a worksite incident Tuesday afternoon.

Langford Assistant Fire Chief Lance Caven said the combination of a steep slope, dry conditions and no access to nearby water allowed the fire to grow quickly.

The fire ended up covering around 1.5 hectares near Sooke and Woodruff roads. According to Langford Fire Rescue, crews were alerted to the blaze around 4 p.m. Members from Langford Fire Rescue, Metchosin Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service helped douse the blaze.

“The rain has been a big help, but even at this time, it’s still early to have a fire of this significance,” Caven said. “Even though there’s rain today, it doesn’t take long for things to dry out. Be diligent and be careful.”

The Coastal Wildfire Centre sent two initial attack crews, including an officer and one helicopter as backup, which ended up not being utilized.

Langford Fire Rescue confirms they were at the location of the brush fire Wednesday morning to complete spot checks.

– with files from Nina Grossman

