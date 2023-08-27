UPDATE: Long-term care residents heading home, evacuation orders lifting in Central Okanagan

Upper Shannon Woods, Tallus Ridge evacuation order downgraded to alert Sunday morning

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

Remaining properties on Bartley Road and Rosewood Drive in West Kelowna are no longer on evacuation order.

Theses properties will stay on evacuation alert at this time.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

Interior Health is bringing long-term care residents home to the Central Okanagan.

Residents from the Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna and the Lake Country Lodge in Lake Country are on their way back after wildfires in the Grouse Complex threatened the communities.

Interior Health relocated 900 people from nine seniors care homes.

Families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved home.

On Aug. 26, Interior Health announced the start of the return home for long-term residents in the Central Okanagan with those at the Vineyards Residence and at Lakeview Lodge moving back in.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

More residents are returning home today after the McDougall Creek wildfire forced evacuations for most of West Kelowna.

Upper Shannon Woods and Tallus Ridge was just downgraded to an evacuation alert from its previous order.

A full map of properties on evacuation alert or order can be found at cordemergency.ca/map.

ORIGINAL 10:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service reports that 1,800 residents were able to return home Aug. 26 as evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts in the Grouse Complex fires.

All orders for Kelowna and Lake Country have been lifted with both the Clarke Creek fire and Walroy Lake fire being held.

The McDougall Creek fire remains out of control and thousands of people remain evacuated.

The planned ignition will continue today if weather permits. A small two hectare ignition was completed on the northwest corner of the McDougall Creek fire on Aug. 26.

Firefighters are working to mop up hot spots in the areas of Traders Cove, Jennie Creek Road, Browse Road, and the Girl Guides Camp.

Structure protection is taking place with tactical patrols on Westside Road.

BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public that anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts, including the flying of drones, is illegal and penalties include a fine up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

The McDougall Creek fire remains at 12,318 hectares.

