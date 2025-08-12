UPDATE: Man wanted by Langley RMCP has been found

He was wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and mischief under $5,000

The man considered dangerous and wanted by Langley RCMP has been arrested.

On July 30, the Langley RCMP said they were looking for Dustin Erich Jones, 38, for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, as well as mischief under $5,000.

"The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance," said Sgt. Zynal Sharoom, with the Langley RCMP.

Jones was believe to be somewhere in B.C. Police advised people not to approach him as he was considered dangerous.

According to the online court record system, the offences for which Jones is charged took place around Jan. 31, 2024.

He was charged last September, but does not appear to have ever been in court before a judge yet.

Persons charged with crimes are considered not guilty until proven otherwise in a court of law.