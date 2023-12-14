 Skip to content
UPDATE: Missing B.C. 10-year-old boy found safe in Langley

Atlas Moon went missing Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Langley
Kyler Emerson
Atlas Moon, 10, went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Langley. (RCMP/Special to Langley Advance Times)

1:06 p.m. Update:

Missing 10-year-old boy found safe near Bell Park in Langley Township Thursday afternoon, Dec. 14.

Original story:

Langley RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Atlas Moon was last seen at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Langley.

He’s described as Caucasian, 4-foot tall, and thin with long red hair and green eyes.

Moon was last seen in the Brookswood area of 204th Street and 36th Avenue. He was wearing a teal jacket, sweat pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Moon’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

