UPDATE: Missing person in Campbell River located

Ursula McWilliams, 33, was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and Puma sneakers, police say
Campbell River Staff
Ursula McWilliams, 33, is described as a Caucasian female with black hair, according to a Feb. 5 Campbell River RCMP media release. She is five feet two inches and weighs 125 pounds. McWilliams was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and Puma sneakers, police say. Submitted/RCMP

Campbell River RCMP have located the 33-year-old woman who was reported missing on Feb. 3. 

Ursula McWilliams was found safe and sound, police say. 

 

