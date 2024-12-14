UPDATE: Missing skier at Sun Peaks near Kamloops found deceased

The 68-year-old man was found deceased near an area of the ski resort, according to RCMP

A skier who went missing at Sun Peaks Ski Resort near Kamloops has been found deceased.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment issued a request for the public's assistance in locating 68-year-old Thomasz Jaholkowski on Thursday, Dec. 12, after he had been missing since Dec. 10, having last checked into a run at Sun Peaks around 11:35 a.m. that day.

On Friday the RCMP said Jaholkowski had been discovered deceased near an area of the ski resort.

No criminality is suspected in the man's death.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified of the death and is investigating alongside the RCMP.

"The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment offers its condolences to the man’s family and friends," Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a press release issued around 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

Search and rescue teams from Vernon, the Shuswap, Barriere and Kamloops worked with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and an air coordinator from the BC Wildfire Service in an effort to find Jaholkowski.