UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Duncan found

UPDATE: RCMP say that Rose West has been located, and thank everyone for their assistance.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Rose West to contact them.

West is missing after leaving a treatment facility in Cobble Hill on May 11 at about 12:40 p.m. She was last seen in Duncan later that evening at about 7:20 p.m., RCMP said in a press release.

West is a 60-year-old Indigenous woman, 5 foot 2 inches tall and about 126 pounds. She has brown eyes, black shoulder-length hair, and was last seen wearing camo pants and a grey hoodie.

“Police and family are concerned for Rose’s health and well-being,” the release said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.