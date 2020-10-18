UPDATE: More sailings cancelled after ferry breaks down

Queen of Alberni out of commission, BC Ferries revises schedules

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: A ferry breakdown that resulted in cancellations Sunday will also impact scheduled sailings on Monday.

BC Ferries advised in a service notice that it has revised schedules on two routes between Vancouver Island and Tsawwassen due to the Queen of Alberni being removed from sevice.

Monday’s 7:45 a.m. sailing from Duke Point has been cancelled, as has the noon sailing from Swartz Bay. The 5:15 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Duke Point have also been cancelled, as has the 2 p.m. from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: A Sunday morning breakdown means the Queen of Alberni won’t sail today.

BC Ferries advised in a service notice Sunday, Oct. 18, that the vessel is “experiencing a problem with the controllable pitch propellor.”

The scheduled 12:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Nanaimo’s Duke Point have been cancelled, as have the 10:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” noted BC Ferries.

