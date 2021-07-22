The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)

UPDATE: Muir Creek fire now ‘being held’ by firefighers

A hot spot had the fire considered out of control yesterday, but crews have now contained the blaze

By midday Thursday, firefighters were holding the wildfire at Muir Creek, and reclassified it as “being held.”

The size is estimated to be one hectare.

On Wednesday a hot spot in the previously under control fire was found to have ignited fresh flames due to wind in the area, and firefighters labelled the fire as out of control. It spread from 0.3 hectares to one hectare, but has not grown.

Two helicopters, eight firefighters, an officer and two water trucks were on scene Thursday to fight the flames.

Muir Creek is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: Out of control, Muir Creek fire has grown to one hectare

