UPDATE: Nanaimo-Vancouver foot ferry cancels all sailings on its first day

Hullo assessing its systems after power outage

UPDATE: What was supposed to be the first day of service for Hullo ferries was instead a full slate of sailing cancellations. The company posted a service notice on its website mid afternoon Monday, Aug. 14, advising that all the day’s scheduled sailings were being cancelled.

“Due to the power outages experienced late last night that caused a loss of power to the berth and to the vessels, in addition to the strong wind conditions, our crew has made the decision to cancel all sailings for the remainder of the day,” the notice read.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: The first day of planned fast foot-passenger ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has started with cancelled sailings.

The first two Hullo ferries round-trips of the morning on Monday, Aug. 14, have been cancelled due to strong winds and a power outage the previous night, according to a press release from the company. Monday’s 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. sailings from Nanaimo and 8 a.m. and noon sailing from Vancouver have been cancelled.

A statement from Alastair Caddick, Hullo’s chief executive officer, noted that a power outage late last night caused a loss of power to the berth and the vessels, so the company is assessing its systems to ensure safety and reliability. The company is also pointing to “gale force winds” over the Strait of Georgia.

“While we recognize the anticipation and excitement surrounding our early sailings, our commitment to ensuring an impeccably safe voyage for our passengers is unwavering,” Caddick said. “As Hullo sets its course in these initial months, we are adopting a deliberately conservative stance, with the safety and well-being of our passengers steering our decisions.”

The company is continuing to monitor the weather forecast and service notices will be posted at www.hullo.com.

