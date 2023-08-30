UPDATE: Nanaimo woman located, wanted man hasn’t yet turned himself in

RCMP had asked for help finding 24-year-old woman thought to be with 28-year-old wanted man

UPDATE: The 24-year-old woman who had been reported missing has been located. The 28-year-old wanted man had indicated he would turn himself in, but hasn’t done so yet, say Nanaimo RCMP.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: A woman who may be in the company of a wanted man is missing and police in Nanaimo hope members of the public can help locate her.

The 24-year-old has not been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. Her family was unable to contact her by phone, which they said is out of character.

The missing woman may be with a 28-year-old man who has numerous outstanding warrants related to charges of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement. There is significant concern for the woman’s safety and well-being, the press release said.

The missing woman is described as 5-foot-3, 105 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. The man she may be with is described as 5-foot-11, 135 pounds, with receding brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2023-30253.

