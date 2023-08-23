UPDATE: North Okanagan wildfire gets new name, some new growth

Crews continue to battle the Baker Forest Service Wildfire near Kendry Creek in Spallumcheen

UPDATE: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8:15 p.m.:

The BCWS’ latest update shows the Baker Forest Service Wildfire, formerly known as the Kendry Creek Wildfire, grew from 1.4 to 1.7 hectares Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the challenging terrain, helicopters have been shuttling in firefighters to undertake ground attack along with aerial helicopter support to battle the blaze.

Four attack crews hit the ground Wednesday morning providing coverage supported by two choppers.

The cooler wet weather has helped crews manage the fire and work the perimeter which has allowed them to get a better idea of the size, now listed at 1.7 hectares.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The Baker Forest Service wildfire, formerly the Kendry Creek wildfire, has seen no additional growth as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The wildfire is located on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision in the Township of Spallumcheen. Ground crews and air support made “good progress” on the now 1.4-hectare blaze as of Wednesday.

BC Wildfire crews remain on scene working the fire, the township said in a 4 p.m. update.

The township’s Emergency Operations Centre is up and running Wednesday and will remain operational tonight remotely until 8 p.m. while continuing to monitor the fire and provide support as required.

The BX/Swan Lake, Silver Star and Lumby fire departments are ready for action should a new fire break out in the area, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) said Wednesday afternoon.

The BX/Swan Lake and Lumby fire departments have provided personnel, apparatus and equipment to assist with firefighting efforts in the Shuswap, Central Okanagan and other areas of the province, the RDNO said, but the departments remain equipped if an emergency were to happen close to home.

The three RDNO fire departments have been on heightened standby for the past week and have been completing patrols of the communities. They have also been responding to a number of small wildfires sparked by recent lightning strikes, the RDNO said.

The fire departments have been practicing and reviewing their structure protection programs.

Silver Star Fire Department purchased some new equipment this spring to improve their effectiveness. Also this spring, meetings were held at Silver Star with stakeholders to develop an evacuation plan, the RDNO said.

Evacuation plans for Silver Star, Cosens Bay and Kingfisher/Mabel Lake can be found on the RDNO website.

The RDNO continues to assist the City of Vernon in supporting the Central Okanagan Regional District with emergency support services.

ORIGINAL:

The fire has a new name, but no new significant growth.

The Baker Forest Service Wildfire (#K42897, formerly known as the Kendry Creek Wildfire) was discovered shortly before late Monday, Aug. 21. It’s located on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision in the Township of Spallumcheen.

Ground crews and air support made “good progress” on the now 1.4 hectare blaze.

“BC Wildfire was on scene with aerial and ground support throughout the day on Tuesday, and crews will continue working the fire today (Wednesday),” said the township in a release Wednesday morning, Aug. 23.

“No significant growth has been reported.”

The township activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response, and the centre is operational today, Wednesday. The fire will continue to be monitored and support will be provided as required.

Communications on the fire will be provided on the township’s website at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Announcements - Wildfires. The Morning Star will also provide updates at vernonmorningstar.com.

The next update will come at 1 p.m. Wednesday. More information about the fire can also be found on the BC Wildfire website and residents are encouraged to sign up for notifications through Alertable.

There are no evacuation alerts or orders for this area.

“We are still in the middle of wildfire season in the Okanagan and the Township of Spallumcheen is encouraging all residents to ensure they are ready to leave their homes should it be required,” said the municipality.

“Resources on the township website provide you information on preparing a grab and go bag and preparing to move animals from your property in the event it is required.”

For more information regarding this release, contact the township office via email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or phone at 250-546-3013.

