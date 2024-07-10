Update: Northwest BC fire of note triples in size

A second out of control fire in northwest B.C. has now been discovered south of Prince Rupert on the Ecstall River

The Little Oliver Creek wildfire has tripled in size since yesterday (July 9) and is expected to continue to grow even as firefighters have had success keeping it from moving toward Hwy 16.

The fire, which was first reported July 8 and grew to 70 hectares yesterday, was estimated at 215 hectares as of 4:20 p.m. Wednesday (July 10). It remains out of control and is a wildfire of note according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There are currently 10 crew on the scene with help from some heavy equipment. Air tankers spread retardant yesterday along the fire's flanks to keep it away from the highway and move it up into the alpine. T

he wildfire service expects it to continue to grow in the afternoon and evening hours of July 10 as significant winds of 30 - 40 km an hour are forecast.

The service is also now reporting the fire is suspected to have been human-caused, although no further details were provided.

Meanwhile, a second out-of-control fire has been discovered in the Northwest on the Ecstall River south of Prince Rupert. This one, estimated currently at 30 hectares, is not classified as a fire of note because it does not pose a threat to any communities and is not highly visible.