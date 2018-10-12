UPDATE: RCMP find suspected getaway vehicle after assault in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP have seized a vehicle they say was used to flee the scene of a break-and-enter incident in Qualicum Beach on Thursday morning.
The break-and-enter, in the 400 block of Judges Row, was interrupted by a neighbour, who police say was then assaulted by a male suspect, who left the scene in a white Mitsubishi RVR.
With the help of the Nanaimo RCMP Street Crimes Unit, Oceanside RCMP were able to seize the vehicle, which was found “near the Nanaimo Tent City,” according to an RCMP press release.
The release notes “Oceanside RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and tips on the whereabouts of the vehicle.”
The matter remains under investigation.
— NEWS Staff