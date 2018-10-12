A suspect in a break-and-enter and assault in Qualicum Beach was seen fleeing the scene in a 2012 white Mitsubishi RVR (similar to this one) with a Saskatchewan licence plate: 336 LAH. RCMP later found the vehicle in Nanaimo. — Courtesy Oceanside RCMP

UPDATE: RCMP find suspected getaway vehicle after assault in Qualicum Beach

SUV found near ‘Tent City’ in Nanaimo

Oceanside RCMP have seized a vehicle they say was used to flee the scene of a break-and-enter incident in Qualicum Beach on Thursday morning.

The break-and-enter, in the 400 block of Judges Row, was interrupted by a neighbour, who police say was then assaulted by a male suspect, who left the scene in a white Mitsubishi RVR.

With the help of the Nanaimo RCMP Street Crimes Unit, Oceanside RCMP were able to seize the vehicle, which was found “near the Nanaimo Tent City,” according to an RCMP press release.

READ MORE: Neighbour assaulted after interrupting break-and-enter in Qualicum Beach

The release notes “Oceanside RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and tips on the whereabouts of the vehicle.”

The matter remains under investigation.

— NEWS Staff

