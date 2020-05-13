UPDATE: RCMP investigating crash in Cobble Hill Wednesday

Emergency crews are blocking the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Fisher Road

Emergency crews respond to a crash in Cobble Hill at Fisher Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on May 13. (Colby Perkins photo)

A motorist was airlifted to hospital and police are looking for witnesses after an SUV was T-boned by a Jeep in Cobble Hill on Wednesday, May 13.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a Toyota SUV travelling east on Fisher Road was struck on the driver’s side by a Jeep Cherokee travelling south on the Trans-Canada Highway. The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by a BC Ambulance helicopter.

The highway was closed for just over three hours as Shawnigan Lake RCMP, Cowichan Bay Fire Rescue, RCMP South Island Traffic Services and an RCMP collision analyst tended to the scene.

“These types of collisions happen in a split second, and we urge anyone who is out driving to drive cautiously through all intersections,” Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Tim Desaulniers said. “The investigation will continue for some time before a determination will be made on charges, if any, are appropriate in this collision.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

