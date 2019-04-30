Owners of Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith say a two-week-old goat was stolen Saturday afternoon during a baby goat snuggle session. (YELLOW POINT FARMS photo)

UPDATE: Reward offered in hopes of finding Vancouver Island baby goat

Owners of Ladysmith’s Yellow Point Farms say two-week-old kid was stolen during goat snuggle session

Farm owners are now offering a reward in an effort to locate a baby goat they say was stolen.

According to a social media post by Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith, a $1,200 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen goat, after concerned neighbours pledged support.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the community for your generosity and heart in this matter,” notes the post.

Yellow Point Farms asks that the baby goat be dropped off with any of the members of Vancouver Island Goat Association, or at friends’ farms on the mainland “and they will know how to care for him until he can make his way back to us.”

The owners of the farm near Nanaimo allege the two-week-old goat was stolen Saturday afternoon during a baby goat snuggle session. The missing goat is gold-coloured with spots and has blue eyes.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Anti-SOGI 123 speech in Oak Bay won’t be cancelled
Next story
Victoria sees Canada’s first bicycle mayor

Just Posted

Victoria sees Canada’s first bicycle mayor

Susan Stokhof was appointed the Bicycle Mayor of Victoria by an international cycling organization

Langford Mayor says Victoria’s free transit proposal would overtax residents

Renters and property owners would be saddled with the costs, Mayor emphasized

West Shore RCMP seeks woman who brandished machete during a Langford parking dispute

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Police seize more than $30,000 in drugs in month-long Greater Victoria investigation

The drugs are believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Victoria Grizzlies sign new goalie

Joe Howe played last season with Upper Canada College in Ontario

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

Attorney general will make public any recommendations related to improving processes or legislation

‘Alt-right’ group uses Fort Langley historic site as meeting place

The group dubbed the Northern Order took a group photo at the iconic Big House

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

UPDATE: Reward offered in hopes of finding Vancouver Island baby goat

Owners of Ladysmith’s Yellow Point Farms say two-week-old kid was stolen during goat snuggle session

Most Read