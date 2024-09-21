Update: Search intensifies for missing 7-year-old near Burns Lake

The search for 7-year-old Oaklynn Schwedde, reported missing from her home in Southbank, a community near Burns Lake, has intensified as of September 19.

The search for 7-year-old Oaklynn Schwedde, reported missing from her home in Southbank, a community near Burns Lake, has intensified as of September 19. Oaklynn, who is on the autism spectrum and non-verbal, is known to respond to her name, according to her mother, Gail Skin.

Oaklynn has not been found after over 24-hours of searching by several teams consisting of Search and Rescue members, police canine units and community members.

Oaklynn was last seen leaving her residence in a plaid dress, black leggings, pink socks, and no shoes. Immediate search efforts began, mobilizing family members and local community volunteers. After several hours of searching, they contacted the authorities.

The RCMP was notified and the SAR team was activated quickly. Canine units were deployed to areas with minimal human contamination to track Oaklynn's scent.

The Burns Lake search and rescue team continued their efforts until 4 a.m. of Sept.20, said search manager Chris Mushumanski in an update.

On Friday morning (Sept. 20), the search expanded significantly, involving multiple search and rescue groups from across northern British Columbia, including teams from Kitimat, Terrace, Smithers, Houston, Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, McKenzie, and Prince George.

Wildfire service members will be joining the search operation and has offered two helicopters and drone support. Additional personnel from search and rescue teams are being deployed from as far as Kamloops to support ongoing efforts.

RCMP drones equipped with heat-sensing technology are also being utilized to assist in locating Oaklynn, Mushumanski said.

The search strategy was guided by a detailed plan based on statistical analysis of missing persons data. High-probability areas were identified within concentric rings from Oaklynn’s last known location, with search teams extending their efforts along roads up to 300 meters on either side.

Given Oaklynn’s autism, searchers were briefed on her potential behaviours, such as hiding in unusual places or climbing trees. Teams conducted thorough checks, looking under objects and examining tree canopies.

As of now, no significant evidence of Oaklynn has been found, although some footprints are being investigated, Mushumanski said.

The Burns Lake search and rescue team is managing a reduced night-time operation, planning to resume full-scale efforts tomorrow morning.

A command team has been established outside the Skin Tyee band office near Campbell Road. Volunteers interested in joining the search parties can follow the signs posted from the ferry landing to the band office.

If anyone finds Oaklynn, they are urged to call the police and search teams, remaining with her until help arrives. Anyone with information on Oaklynn’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).