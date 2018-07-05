UPDATE: Sooke wildfire reduced to 84 hectares

The fire was reportedly 100 hectares in size late last night

The Tugwell Creek wildfire was downgraded to 84 hectares in size this morning, B.C. Wildfire officials say.

The fire was reportedly 100 hectares in size late last night.

“It was hard for us to report on the size of the fire [last night] due to all of the smoke,” said Dorthe Jakobsen communication assistant with the Coastal Fire Centre.

The fire, burning 18 kilometres northwest of Sooke near Tugwell Creek, is 10 per cent contained and is considered out of control. Jakobson said there is still no risk to area homes.

Today there are 74 firefighters on scene, along with seven helicopters, two water tankers and other heavy equipment. There will also be an incident team in Sooke throughout the day.

“We are preparing for similar windy weather to yesterday, but we are hoping the conditions will be better,” said Jakobsen, adding that she expects air quality to become an issue if the smoke and wind continue.

Smoke has been reported in Victoria, and Jakobsen said it is likely that the smoke drifted from the Tugwell fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but B.C. Wildfire Services suspect it was human-caused.

